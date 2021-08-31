Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 1st 2021 Show Links
Entertainment / TV & Film

Government to consult on new rules for ‘harmful’ content on streaming platforms

By Press Association
August 31 2021, 2.55pm
Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden (Yui Mok/PA)

New rules aimed at protecting viewers of streaming platforms from “harmful” material such as misinformation and pseudoscience could be introduced by the Government.

A Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) said a new consultation could result in streaming platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+ becoming subject to stricter rules.

Unlike broadcasters such as the BBC or Sky, streaming platforms are not subject to Ofcom’s Broadcasting Code, which sets out standards for content in areas including offensive material, accuracy, fairness and privacy.

The consultation could mean “audiences – particularly children – receive a consistent level of protection on video-on-demand services as they do on traditional broadcasters”, DCMS said

The department said some streaming platforms have taken “welcome” steps to introduce their own standards and procedures “but the extent of these measures varies across services”.

“Age ratings are also inconsistent and sometimes non-existent,” the statement added.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden (Yui Mok/PA)

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said: “We want to give UK audiences peace of mind that however they watch TV in the digital age, the shows they enjoy are held to the same high standards that British broadcasting is world-renowned for.

“It is right that now we have left the EU, we look at introducing proportionate new rules so that UK audiences are protected from harm.”

The Government is also currently consulting on plans to privatise Channel 4.

