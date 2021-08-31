Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 1st 2021 Show Links
Entertainment / TV & Film

Cast revealed for BBC One thriller The Control Room

By Press Association
September 1 2021, 12.04am
Joanna Vanderham (Ian West/PA)
Joanna Vanderham (Ian West/PA)

Iain De Caestecker and Joanna Vanderham are to lead the cast of new BBC One thriller The Control Room.

Filming for the programme, which is set in Glasgow, has begun in Scotland.

It tells the story of ambulance service emergency call handler Gabe, played by De Caestecker, who has his world “turned upside down when he receives a desperate life-and-death call from a woman who appears to know him”, the BBC said.

British Academy Television Craft Awards – London
Iain De Caestecker (Ian West/PA)

“With Gabe under pressure to work out who she is, he makes a decision that threatens to have devastating consequences.”

The series, written by Nick Leather and directed by Amy Neil, will also star Sharon Rooney, Daniel Portman, Taj Atwal and Stuart Bowman.

Roadkill star De Caestecker said: “The Control Room is one of the most exciting scripts I’ve ever read, I was on the edge of my seat the whole time so I’m thrilled o now be bringing it to life.

“I’ve always loved working with the BBC and am especially delighted to be filming alongside this fantastic cast and crew in my hometown of Glasgow.”

Pain and Glory Premiere – London
Joanna Vanderham (Ian West/PA)

Dancing On The Edge actress Vanderham said: “I am so excited for the opportunity to bring Nick Leather’s incredibly complex characters to life.

“Filming in my home country of Scotland is always special and my research for the character means I’ve been reminiscing about my own adolescence.

“The BBC create some of the best global programming there is and Amy Neil is going to add The Control Room to their exceptional catalogue.

“I can’t wait for people to see what we do!”

Executive producer Elaine Cameron said: “Nick Leather has written a roller-coaster ride of a story that will thrill audiences with every twist and turn.”

She added: “Iain and Joanna are electrifying and are supported by a brilliant cast of Scottish actors.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier