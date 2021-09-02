Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 2nd 2021
Scientists who helped develop vaccine praise Harry’s comments on the jab

By Press Association
September 2 2021, 2.00am Updated: September 2 2021, 3.30am
Dr Catherine Green, who helped develop the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, has praised the Duke of Sussex’s comments on the jab (Steve Parsons/PA)
The scientists who helped develop the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine have praised the Duke of Sussex’s comments urging governments to inoculate poorer countries.

Professor Dame Sarah Gilbert and Professor Catherine Green were honoured with the heroes of the year prize at the 2021 GQ Men of the Year Awards.

They were introduced by the duke, who made a surprise virtual appearance at the star-studded ceremony.

Sarah Gilbert
Professor Dame Sarah Gilbert was honoured at the GQ Men of the Year Awards (Steve Parsons/PA)

Harry delivered a speech blaming “mass-scale misinformation” for vaccine hesitancy and calling for jabs to be given to poorer countries.

Prof Green, who was part of the team that designed the AstraZeneca jab, said she echoed his comments.

She told the PA news agency: “We didn’t know that was going to happen, so suddenly Prince Harry’s on stage. And he said all of the things we wanted to say about the necessity to get vaccines to the world for people irrespective of their ability to pay. A really important message.”

Dame Sarah, who co-designed the AstraZeneca vaccine, also agreed with the duke.

She told PA: “We’re not going to be safe until everybody is safe and it’s really important to get the vaccine to everybody around the world.”

Harry hailed Dame Sarah, Prof Green and the team behind the AstraZeneca vaccine as “heroes of the highest order” who “have done their part”.

While they spent Wednesday evening rubbing shoulders with A-list stars, the scientists said they will be back in the lab and hard at work on Thursday.

Prof Green described the ceremony as “surreal,” noting the attendance of Bridgerton star Rege-Jean Page.

And Dame Sarah said she hopes her success can pave the way for more women in science.

She said: “I always wanted to be a scientist when I was a schoolgirl, I didn’t see why I wouldn’t be. It’s not always easy to see how that career’s going to pan out but I hope more women will consider it now.”

Prof Green added: “And it’s also great fun to do. It’s a great career, it’s creative and dynamic, you work with brilliant people. What’s not to like?”

