Thursday, September 2nd 2021 Show Links
Entertainment / TV & Film

First images offer glimpse of Martin Compston in The Rig

By Press Association
September 2 2021, 10.08am
Martin Compston in The Rig (Hires Photography/PA)
Martin Compston in The Rig (Hires Photography/PA)

First-look images have offered a glimpse at Martin Compston starring in new thriller The Rig.

The six-part Amazon Prime Video series recently finished filming in Edinburgh.

Emily Hampshire from Schitt’s Creek also stars in the series (Hires Photography/PA)

The Rig tells the story of a North Sea oil rig off the Scottish coast which gets cut off from all communication with the shore and the outside world due to earth tremors.

“As the crew endeavour to discover what’s driving this unknown force, a major accident forces them to ask questions about who they can really trust,” according to a statement from the programme makers.

Mark Bonnar is part of the cast on The Rig (Hires Photography/PA)

The crew “will be driven to the limits of both their loyalties and their endurance, into a confrontation with forces beyond their imagination”, it added.

The series, which was filmed entirely in Scotland, has been created by David Macpherson and is directed by John Strickland.

Calvin Demba is also among the show’s line-up (Hires Photography/PA)

The new images show Compston’s character working on board the rig.

The series also stars Game Of Thrones actor Iain Glen, Schitt’s Creek star Emily Hampshire and Small Axe’s Rochenda Sandall.

Iain Glen previously starred in Game of Thrones (Hires Photography/PA)

Owen Teale, Richard Pepple, Mark Bonnar, Calvin Demba, Emun Elliott, Abraham Popoola, Stuart McQuarrie and Molly Vevers also star in the series.

