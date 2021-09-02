Idris Elba named co-host of annual grime awards

Idris Elba has been announced as the host of the Rated Awards, which celebrate grime and UK rap, alongside model and actress Jourdan Dunn.

The ceremony, founded by GRM Daily, is returning for a sixth year and aims to showcase a broad range of up-and-coming and established artists.

Hollywood star Elba’s role at the event was announced as his contribution to GRM Daily’s Daily Duppy YouTube music series was released on Thursday night.

In the video, the actor and rapper, who has recorded an album and a number of EPs, performs a three-minute track with the refrain “Cus’ I can” against a backdrop of yellow and black.

It had attracted more than 12,000 views within two hours of being posted.

The popular video series has also featured performances from established rap artists such as Headie One, Giggs, Ghetts and Big Narstie.

AJ Tracey and Headie One lead the nominations at this year’s Rated Awards.

AJ Tracey (Ian West/PA)

They both picked up four nods each in the male artist, track of the year, video of the year and album of the year categories.

Tracey is nominated for his album Flu Game, while Headie One is nominated for EDNA, but they will face competition in the album of the year category from Bugzy Malone for The Resurrection, D Block Europe for The Blueprint – Us Vs. Them, Fredo for Money Can’t Buy Happiness and Ghetts for Conflict Of Interest.

The Rated Awards 2021 will be streamed on September 16 at 7pm on GRM’s YouTube Channel.