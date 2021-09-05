Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Entertainment / TV & Film

Screen star and former student to join Brit School’s board of trustees

By Press Association
September 6 2021, 12.03am
Cush Jumbo and Brit School principal Stuart Worden (Paul Harries/PA)
Actress and former student Cush Jumbo is to join the Brit School’s board of trustees.

The college in Croydon, south London, which counts Adele, Amy Winehouse and Loyle Carner among its alumni, made the announcement as part of its 30th anniversary celebrations.

Born in London in 1985, Jumbo studied for her A-levels at the Brit School between 1999 and 2003, and has since returned regularly to work with its students.

She will also sit on the curriculum and student welfare committee, which focuses on student achievement, improving the curriculum and mental health.

Jumbo said: “It is a great honour and beyond thrilling to be appointed a trustee of not only one of the finest arts institutions in the UK but one that is so close to my heart.”

The actress appeared in British TV series including Harley Street, Torchwood, Lip Service, Getting On and Vera before her breakout role as lawyer Lucca Quinn in US drama The Good Wife.

Quinn is now one of the central characters in spin-off The Good Fight, with Christine Baranski and Audra McDonald.

Jumbo was nominated for an Olivier Award for the role of Marc Anthony in Phyllida Lloyd’s all-female version of Julius Caesar at the Donmar Warehouse in London in 2012.

Investitures at Buckingham Palace
Cush Jumbo with her OBE (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Brit School principal Stuart Worden said: “Having been lucky to have known Cush since she was a year 10 student at the school, it has been inspiring to see her ascent to being one of the most respected and admired artists of her generation.

“Cush is all things Brit. Hard-working, creative, polymathic, engaged with the world, a changemaker and a serious talent, and part of the international pipeline that is The Brit School.

“We are very excited to have her join the trustees and work closer with the students. As we celebrate our 30th anniversary year, this is a significant moment in our history.”

Jumbo was made an OBE in the 2019 Queen’s Birthday Honours for services to drama.

Since being being founded in 1991, The Brit School has taught more than 10,000 young people.

