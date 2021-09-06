Line Of Duty crowned best drama at TV Choice Awards

Line Of Duty was the big winner at the TV Choice Awards, where it was named best drama series.

There was also joy for stars Martin Compston and Vicky McClure, who won best actor and actress, respectively.

Elsewhere, Coronation Street, which celebrated its 60th anniversary in December, completed a hat-trick in the soap categories.

Martin Compston has won a TV Choice Award for Line Of Duty (Matt Crossick/PA)

It won best soap, best soap actor for David Neilson and his portrayal of Roy Cropper and best soap actress for Sally Carman as Abi Franklin.

Call The Midwife won best family drama, Bridgerton best new drama and I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! best reality show.

Channel 4’s Gogglebox won best entertainment show, beating Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway.

TV Choice readers handed This Morning its eighth best daytime show award while best talent show went to The Great British Bake Off/Bake Off: The Professionals/The Great British Bake Off For Stand Up To Cancer.

James Martin’s Saturday Morning won best food show and best comedy went to The Vicar Of Dibley In Lockdown.

David Neilson has won a TV Choice Awards gong for his portrayal of Roy Cropper in Coronation Street (Ian West/PA)

Line Of Duty, the BBC’s drama about a police anti-corruption unit, become the UK’s most-watched drama series of the 21st century so far earlier this year as viewers tuned in to see H finally unmasked.

Responding to the show’s three TV Choice Awards wins, creator Jed Mercurio said: “Everyone involved in Line Of Duty is absolutely thrilled to be recognised in this way by the viewers and readers of TVChoice, it means an enormous amount to us and we couldn’t be more grateful.

“It wouldn’t be the show it is without the amazing performances of Vicky, Martin, Adrian (Dunbar) and our brilliant guest leads including Kelly Macdonald for season six and all the other brilliant guest leads we’ve had. They’re the guys who actually do it on camera so it’s definitely a tribute to them.”