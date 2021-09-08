Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Latest Last Night In Soho trailer delivers time travel and murder

By Press Association
September 8 2021, 6.47pm
Edgar Wright (David Parry/PA)
The latest trailer for Edgar Wright’s Last Night In Soho plunges viewers into a murder mystery involving London’s seedy underbelly and time travel.

The psychological horror, Wright’s first big screen feature since Baby Driver in 2017, follows a young fashion designer named Eloise, played by 21-year-old Thomasin McKenzie, who discovers she has the ability to go back in time in her dreams.

During a trip to central London, she goes back to the 1960s and becomes embroiled in a violent murder.

Starting with the message “It only takes one night to change your world”, the nearly three-minute teaser sees Eloise encounter Sandie, a glamorous aspiring singer, played by The Queen’s Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy.

Doctor Who star Matt Smith is seen as the villainous Jack, who appears to be responsible for Sandie’s death, with Eloise setting out in the present day to ensure he faces justice.

In one scene, Jack chases Sandie through the backstage area of a theatre and calls out threateningly: “You think you can just walk away?”

In the present day, a skeptical detective asks Eloise, “You witnessed a murder last night but you believe this was a vision from the past?”

Last Night In Soho marks a change in direction for director, screenwriter and producer Wright, who made his name with comedies such as Shaun Of The Dead, Hot Fuzz and Scott Pilgrim Vs The World.

Wright has previously said he was inspired by horror films such as Nicolas Roeg’s Don’t Look Now and Roman Polanski’s Repulsion.

Last Night In Soho is due for release in October.

