Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 9th 2021 Show Links
Entertainment / TV & Film

On your marks… Great British Bake Off announces its return date

By Press Association
September 8 2021, 7.29pm
Paul Hollywood, Matt Lucas, Dame Prue Leith and Noel Fielding (C4/Love Productions/Mark Bourdillon/PA)
Paul Hollywood, Matt Lucas, Dame Prue Leith and Noel Fielding (C4/Love Productions/Mark Bourdillon/PA)

The Great British Bake Off will return to TV screens on September 21, Channel 4 has confirmed.

Judges Paul Hollywood and Dame Prue Leith and presenters Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding will be back in the show’s famous tent for another series of signature, technical and showstopper bakes.

The date was announced on social media with the four names holding mugs featuring the message “Bake off is back”.

Lucas made his debut on the show last year, which was delayed because of the pandemic before production established a Covid-secure “bubble” in which they could make the show.

In May, the Little Britain star confirmed the new series was due to start filming “very soon” and would once again take place in a “bubble”.

The 11th series, which aired in late 2020, saw cast and crew move into Down Hall Hotel near Bishop’s Stortford, Hertfordshire, throughout the duration of filming, after being tested for the virus and self-isolating.

Peter Sawkins, an accounting and finance student from Edinburgh, was crowned the show’s youngest ever winner at 20.

He was also the first winner from Scotland in the show’s decade-long history.

The programme also saw its biggest-ever final on Channel 4, attracting a record average audience of 9.2 million viewers and a 39.7% share of the audience.

The Great British Bake Off begins at 8pm on Tuesday September 21 on Channel 4.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier