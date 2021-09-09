Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 10th 2021 Show Links
Entertainment / TV & Film

Ricky Gervais hails Netflix as ‘the best broadcaster’ after NTAs win

By Press Association
September 9 2021, 10.08pm
Ricky Gervais in the press room after winning the comedy award for After Life at the National Television Awards 2021 (Ian West/PA)
Ricky Gervais has described Netflix as “the best broadcaster” after his series After Life won big at the National Television Awards.

The show, which has run for two series on the streaming giant, secured the comedy prize at the ceremony at London’s O2 Arena on Thursday night.

It fended off competition from shows such as Sex Education, The Vicar Of Dibley and Friday Night Dinner.

Ricky Gervais and the cast and crew of After Life (Ian West/PA)

Taking to the stage, Gervais told the audience: “I will keep it short. It’s already interminable.

“Thank you for Netflix for all their support and their total lack of interference. They are just the best broadcaster.

“The amazing crew and cast, and the people at home who voted for it. Thank you so much. You are the reason I do this.”

However, after a pause he added: “The money is… You are the second… I do it for the money and thank you…”

Speaking in the winners’ room about the positive reception to the show, he added: “I’m still surprised by it. It’s a show about a man who wants to kill himself and his wife dies of cancer, and people go ‘OK, this sounds funny’.

“And the reaction has been incredible, people come up to me on the streets and they go ‘I lost my brother or I lost my mother’, and you realise that everyone’s grieving.

“However dark something is they want to see themselves on the screen, and it opens the conversation.

“It’s been, I think, the best experience in terms of the reaction of anything I’ve ever done because of that emotion.

“And it’s so fun to work with these guys, they make it easy, it’s so fun all the time on set, genuinely, it really is.”

Discussing the upcoming third season, he said it is the “best one yet” and that it could potentially come out before Christmas, and the one spoiler he would reveal was that the dog does not die.

