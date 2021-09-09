Russell T Davies says TV boss dismissed It’s A Sin as ‘miserable Aids drama’

It’s A Sin creator Russell T Davies has revealed a TV executive dismissed the hard-hitting series as “that miserable Aids drama”.

The Channel 4 show won the new drama prize at the National Television Awards (NTAs) and has been lauded by critics and audiences.

It stars Olly Alexander and follows a group of young gay men who move to London in the 1980s at the beginning of the HIV/Aids crisis.

A huge congratulations to It's a Sin for taking the award for New Drama! ✨#NTAs pic.twitter.com/ObnU2kTy7M — National TV Awards (@OfficialNTAs) September 9, 2021

It’s A Sin was turned down by the BBC and ITV before it was picked up by Channel 4 and Davies said it was his strong belief in the show that stopped him giving up.

And he revealed how one producer dismissed it.

He said: “There was one television executive who referred to it as ‘that miserable Aids drama’. Where are they tonight? They won’t get to lick my trophy!’

Asked how he would celebrate, Davies joked, “I shall go to church and pray”.

Olly Alexander (centre), Russell T Davies and the cast and crew of It’s A Sin after winning the new drama award at the National Television Awards (Ian West/PA)

On stage during the ceremony, Davies dedicated the award to “those we lost, those who lived, those who learned and those we loved” during the Aids crisis.

He said: “It’s a drama about Aids on a minority channel about what some people would call a minority subject.

“To win on a big night like tonight with all the big stars out there is astonishing.”

Years & Years singer Alexander, 31, played Ritchie Tozer and has won widespread acclaim for the role.

He said he was delighted the series had added to the conversation around HIV/Aids.

Alexander said: “I feel so lucky to work with Russell, with the team, with the cast.”

He added: “I’m just very happy.”