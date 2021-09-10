Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wallace and Gromit bronze sculpture unveiled in Preston

By Press Association
September 10 2021, 5.13pm Updated: September 10 2021, 5.15pm
Nick Park, creator of Wallace and Gromit, Aardman Animations, at the unveiling of a bronze Wallace and Gromit bench sculpture, in Preston. (Danny Lawson/PA)
A new Wallace and Gromit bronze bench and sculpture has been unveiled in Preston.

Creator of the popular animated series, Nick Park, attended the reveal of the sculpture alongside Mayor of Preston, Javed Iqbal, on Friday.

The sculpture, which is inspired by how the inventor and his loyal companion appeared in the 1993 short film The Wrong Trousers, has been placed outside of the city’s market.

Wallace and Gromit bench sculpture
Park sits with his wife Mags Connolly-Park (Danny Lawson/PA)

It consists of Wallace standing on one leg with another sticking out while wearing the mechanical trousers and giving a thumbs-up.

Gromit meanwhile is sitting on the bench and reading a newspaper while looking up at Wallace.

It was designed by Park and animation company Aardman, the Bristol-based studio which produced the Wallace and Gromit movies and television series, in consultation with local sculptor Peter Hodgkinson.

The bench was produced at the Castle Fine Arts Foundry in Wales.

Mr Iqbal, said: “It is my pleasure to welcome Nick Park back to Preston to unveil this brilliant bench specially designed for the city, which I am sure will become a favourite spot to visit for residents and visitors for years to come.

“To celebrate this new Preston landmark, we have special guests coming to the city centre that will delight our younger visitors, as well as a range of family activities based in the Harris.

“I look forward to seeing the many photographs and selfies taken with the iconic duo over the coming days and weeks. This fun new addition to the city centre is a sight you don’t want to miss.”

Wallace and Gromit
Wallace and Gromit are known throughout the world for their antics, usually involving Wallace’s inventions (Aardman Animations Ltd/PA)

After the sculpture was announced in June, Park said: “It is such a great honour for me, as a proud Prestonian, to see my characters Wallace and Gromit cast in bronze and given pride of place in my hometown.”

The bench is one of five pop-up projects delivered as part of a £1 million fund received from the Government’s national Towns Fund.

The pop ups aim to encourage visitors back into the city after the pandemic.

