Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 11th 2021 Show Links
Entertainment / Music

Drake makes surprise appearance at Wireless Festival

By Press Association
September 10 2021, 10.46pm
Drake at Wireless Festival (Jordan Curtis Hughes/PA)
Drake at Wireless Festival (Jordan Curtis Hughes/PA)

Drake made a surprise appearance at Wireless Festival in London after his album Certified Lover Boy went to number one.

The Canadian rap superstar, 34, appeared on stage alongside headliner Future and the pair performed a five-song set including the live debut of their collaboration Way 2 Sexy.

The words “Hey Wireless, the boy is home” appeared on the main stage screens as the rapper, real name Aubrey Graham, made his first major concert appearance since before the pandemic.

Drake surprises fans at Wireless Festival (Jordan Curtis Hughes/PA)

He told the crowd at Crystal Palace in south London: “I miss you with all my heart. It’s been way too long, I forgot what this feels like.”

The performance also included the tracks Life Is Good, Laugh Now Cry Later, What’s Next and Nonstop.

“I would not have wanted my first show back to be anywhere other than Wireless,” he added.

Drake and Future on stage (Ben Awin/PA)

Skepta is due to headline Saturday night of the event, which celebrates grime, UK rap and hip hop, while US trio Migos will headline Sunday.

Friday saw Drake fend off competition from Iron Maiden to secure his fourth number album in the UK with Certified Lover Boy.

The Toronto-born star previously reached the top spot with Views (2016), Scorpion (2018) and Dark Lane Demo Tapes (2020).

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier