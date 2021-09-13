Nadine Coyle hails ‘shining light’ Sarah Harding a week on from her death

Nadine Coyle has paid tribute to her late Girls Aloud bandmate Sarah Harding one week on from her death, labelling her an “inspiration” and a “shining light”.

Harding died aged 39 after revealing last August that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer, which had spread to other parts of her body.

Coyle shared a number of photos of her with Harding.

She wrote: “One week without you!! Thinking of you all day everyday & trying to imagine how your new journey is going.

“Please feel free to come visit me anytime. I know lots of people will want some Sarah spirit time so I can wait my turn.

“I hope you now know how much you are loved & how you impacted so many lives by being wholeheartedly yourself.

“Always an inspiration, always a shining light & always my friend!!”

Sarah Harding (Yui Mok/PA)

Coyle has previously said she was “absolutely devastated” by Harding’s death.

In a post on Instagram last week, she added: “I can’t think of words that could possibly express how I feel about this girl & what she means to me!!

“I know so many of you will be feeling this way.

“For now I’m sending so much love to you!!!”

Harding’s death was announced on Instagram by her mother Marie, who said her “beautiful” daughter was “a bright shining star”.

Earlier this year, Harding said she was told by a doctor that she would probably not be alive next Christmas.

Harding and Coyle found fame with Girls Aloud alongside Cheryl, Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh.

The group was formed on ITV’s Popstars: The Rivals in 2002.