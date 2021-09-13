Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Line Of Duty’s Vicky McClure to create and star in new ITV drama

By Press Association
September 13 2021, 9.32am
Vicky McClure is known for her portrayal of DI Kate Fleming in Line Of Duty (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Line Of Duty star Vicky McClure has signed a deal with ITV to create and star in a new drama.

The actress will also co-produce the programme, which will be set in Nottingham, the city where she grew up, the PA news agency understands.

The series is currently titled Redemption and is being made in conjunction with Left Bank Pictures, the makers of hit Netflix royal drama The Crown.

GQ Men of the Year Awards 2019 – London
Vicky McClure (Matt Crossick/PA)

McClure is known for her portrayal of DI Kate Fleming in BBC police drama Line Of Duty and has also starred in This Is England and Broadchurch.

Last week Line Of Duty won the returning drama prize at the National Television Awards.

It saw off competition from shows including The Crown and Call The Midwife.

The sixth series of the hit BBC show concluded earlier this year.

