Host revealed for 2021 Tric Awards

Radio DJ Roman Kemp has been announced as the host of the 2021 Tric Awards.

The annual event, hosted by the Television and Radio Industries Club, is due to take place at 8 Northumberland Avenue near Trafalgar Square on Wednesday.

Capital Breakfast presenter Kemp, who appeared on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! in 2019, is nominated in two categories – radio personality and radio programme.

Roman Kemp will host the awards (Ian West/PA)

The 28-year-old, son of Spandau Ballet star Martin Kemp and singer Shirlie Holliman, recently won praise for a BBC Three documentary called Our Silent Emergency examining the issue of young men’s mental health.

Other nominees this year include Ant and Dec, Bradley Walsh, Piers Morgan, Susanna Reid, Zoe Ball and Kate Garraway, while shows such as Bridgerton, Call The Midwife and The Great British Bake Off also receive nods.

The awards will be presented in front of a live audience of 350 guests and the show will be free to watch online at ScreenHits.TV and via a Tric stream.

Tric chairwoman Jane Ostler said: “We can’t wait to come together and celebrate the very best of British TV, radio and online as we pay tribute to the actors, presenters and comedians who kept us happy and hooked throughout the dark days of lockdown.

“Having Roman as our MC is the icing on the cake – the atmosphere in the room is going to be utterly electric.”