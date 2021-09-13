Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Coldplay confirm collaboration with K-pop stars BTS

By Press Association
September 13 2021, 4.11pm
(James Marcus Haney/Heo Jae Young/Kim So Jung/PA)
(James Marcus Haney/Heo Jae Young/Kim So Jung/PA)

Coldplay have confirmed their rumoured collaboration with K-pop superstars BTS.

My Universe, which will be sung in both English and Korean, was co-written by the groups and produced by Swedish songwriter and producer Max Martin, who has worked with acts including Britney Spears and Taylor Swift.

The song will be released as a single on September 24 and feature on Coldplay’s forthcoming ninth album Music Of The Spheres.

My Universe (James Marcus Haney/Heo Jae Young/Kim So Jung/PA)

Two songs have so far been released from the record – Higher Power and the 10-minute Coloratura.

Higher Power was premiered in May with the help of French astronaut Thomas Pesquet on board the International Space Station (ISS).

A special performance of the track featuring dancing alien holograms was sent up to Mr Pesquet, who gave the track its first play after midnight on board the ISS.

Coldplay currently hold the title of being the most nominated group at the Brit Awards, with 28 nominations in total and nine award wins.

BTS, one of the most popular and influential acts in world music, is made up of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook.

Music Of The Spheres is released on October 15.

