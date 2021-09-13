Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 14th 2021 Show Links
Entertainment / TV & Film

Andrew Neil steps down as chairman of GB News

By Press Association
September 13 2021, 5.47pm Updated: September 13 2021, 7.26pm
Andrew Neil (GB News/PA)
Andrew Neil (GB News/PA)

Andrew Neil has stepped down from his roles as the chairman and host of a prime-time show on GB News, it has been confirmed.

The journalist and broadcaster, 72, has been absent from the fledgling broadcaster since announcing a break two weeks into its launch.

The channel said he will continue to contribute as a regular guest commentator.

Neil wrote on Twitter: “It’s official: I have resigned as Chairman and Lead Presenter of GB News.”

In a statement, he added: “I am sorry to go but I have concluded it’s time to reduce my commitments on a number of fronts.

“Over the summer I’ve had time to reflect on my extensive portfolio of interests and decided it was time to cut back.”

He added: “I wish GB News well in continuing to fulfil its founding promise and mission to reach audiences currently underserved by existing news broadcasters.”

A statement from GB News said: “Andrew is without doubt one of the finest journalists and interviewers in this country.

“GB News thanks him for his 12 months of leadership, wisdom and advice and we wish him well.”

GB News
Andrew Neil (GB News/PA)

Neil appeared on the channel in his new role as a contributor and commentator on Monday evening.

The veteran broadcaster joined Nigel Farage’s programme for a discussion on China’s influence in British universities, warning it was a concern.

Farage said Neil would appear on GB News regularly and, at the end of their chat, told viewers he would be back at the same time next week.

There was no discussion about his stepping down as the channel’s chairman.

GB News began broadcasting in June, promising to offer an alternative to news providers such as the BBC and Sky News and take on so-called cancel culture.

Neil, formerly one of the BBC’s veteran political interviewers, was hired to lead the channel’s evening line-up with a prime-time news and interview programme.

He announced a break two weeks into the launch but later said on Twitter that the channel was “finding its feet” and had a “great future” ahead of it.

Former Sky journalist Colin Brazier stepped in to fill his slot.

The move came as presenter Guto Harri quit the channel following a row over him taking the knee during a debate on the racism directed towards England football players.

The channel’s director of news and programmes, John McAndrew, was also said to have stepped down.

GB News launched after securing a number of high-profile signings from across the media landscape, including ITV News journalist Alastair Stewart, BBC journalist Simon McCoy and and former Labour MP Gloria De Piero.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]