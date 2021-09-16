Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 16th 2021 Show Links
Entertainment / TV & Film

Robert Webb says his open heart surgery motivated him to take part in Strictly

By Press Association
September 16 2021, 7.03am
Robert Webb (BBC)
Robert Webb (BBC)

Comedian Robert Webb has said his health problems motivated him to take part in the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing.

Last year he had open heart surgery after discovering in 2019 that he was suffering from a heart murmur caused by a mitral valve prolapse.

On Saturday he will be taking to the dance floor for the BBC celebrity dancing competition.

Asked why he decided to take part, Webb, 48, said: “It’s partly my age and it’s partly, nearly two years ago I had quite a big deal health thing.

“I had open heart surgery, so since then I think my attitude is basically, ‘This is no time to be cool and sitting at the edges watching other people doing the dancing’.

“If you have got something to offer, it might be time to offer it.”

He added: “I have spent the last few years doing a lot of writing with How To Be A Boy and Come Again and I have felt quite itchy and just a need to reconnect with the audience as a performer.

“It looks like a lot of fun. Very hard, but fun.”

Webb said it would “be lovely to win”.

Strictly Come Dancing 2021
Robert Webb (Ray Burmiston/BBC)

“If I got more than half way through, then I expect I will get very competitive and I expect I will start poisoning other people’s energy drinks and setting trap doors for Greg Wise,” he added.

Webb said his comedy partner David Mitchell was “absolutely delighted” to hear he is starring in the programme.

“I don’t know if it’s necessarily obvious because we are in Peep Show, we are associated with a slightly cool late night Channel 4 show.

“But David and I have always been quite mainstream in our hearts.”

He added: “Strictly is many things, but cool isn’t the first word that springs to mind.

“It’s joyful and it’s engaged.”

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One on Saturday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier