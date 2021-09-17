Campbell ‘honoured’ to become global ambassador for Queen’s Commonwealth Trust

Naomi Campbell has said she will work to “uplift the next generation” as she was unveiled as the first global ambassador of the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust.

The role will see the supermodel “champion the impact” the trust has on young people and raise the profile of the charity’s “ambitious” fundraising campaign, the trust said.

Campbell, 51, was unveiled as the trust’s global ambassador at an event on Thursday at the start of London Fashion Week.

Speaking at the event, Campbell said: “It’s an honour for me to take this very grown-up role.”

Naomi Campbell said she hoped to ‘uplift the next generation’ in her role (Ian West/PA)

She added: “I’m from a Jamaican heritage, so I always grew up hearing about the Commonwealth and never thought I would ever be anything to do with the Commonwealth, but I know how proud my grandmother and my great aunts and uncles were of being part of the Commonwealth and being a Jamaican.”

Campbell said young people are “leading our future and they are going to help change the world, and we need to help them”.

The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, which was launched in 2018, works to champion, fund and connect young leaders around the world who are driving positive social change, serving their communities and providing hope, work and self employment opportunities for others.

Campbell added: “It is my privilege to accept this role as global ambassador for the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust.

“Regardless of where you are from or where you are now, there are young leaders within your community doing amazing work.

“Sometimes they are not seen and some of them may not even see themselves as leaders yet, but they all deserve our support, and access to education and resources.

“I have been doing the work with empowering young people for over 25 years.

“This is something very close to my heart and I will continue to do everything I can to uplift the next generation, so they can create a better future for their communities.”

The trust has launched its QCT Platinum Jubilee Fund for Young Leaders to mark the Queen’s platinum jubilee.

The initiative aims to raise funds to support entrepreneurs around the world aged between 18 and 35.

Naomi Campbell spoke of her pride at her Jamaican roots (Ian West/PA)

Christopher Kelly, CEO of the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, said the organisation is “delighted” Campbell has taken on the role.

He added: “Naomi brings a shared passion for improving the lives of people all over the world. A cause we aim to accelerate through the QCT Platinum Jubilee Fund for Young Leaders.

“Through the Platinum Jubilee year, and celebratory events around the Commonwealth in 2022, we aim to bring to life the rich narrative of Her Majesty the Queen’s own commitment to young leaders and the Commonwealth.

“Naomi will help us to shine a spotlight on their service, innovation and achievements.”