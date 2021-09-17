Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 18th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle

Banksy artworks on display ahead of online auction deadline

By Press Association
September 17 2021, 10.07pm Updated: September 17 2021, 10.17pm
Rare works from subversive street artist Banksy – including Girl With Balloon – Colour AP (gold) – went on display ahead of an auction later this month (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Rare works from subversive street artist Banksy have gone on display ahead of an auction deadline later this month.

Titled Banksy: I Can’t Believe You Morons Actually Buy This Sh*t, the name of the Christie’s online-only sale pays homage to Banksy’s famous Morons screenprint.

Morons is based on a photograph of the record-breaking sale of Vincent van Gogh’s Sunflowers in 1987, with van Gogh’s canvas replaced by Banksy’s text.

Christie’s Banksy sale
Christie’s art handlers adjust prints of Kate Moss by Banksy, which are also included in the sale (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Included in the auction is Girl With Balloon (Colour AP – Gold) which is expected to fetch between £800,000 and £1.2 million.

Two colour variations on Banksy’s famed Kate Moss work could go for as much as £250,000 each, auctioneers said.

His Soup Can – White/Emerald/Tan is also up for grabs and could fetch as much as £80,000.

Christie’s Banksy sale
A Christie’s employee holds Soup Can – White/Emerald/Tan by Banksy (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The sale also features some of the artist’s best-known screenprints, including a signed impression of Rude Copper, which is expected to sell for between £100,000-150,000.

The artworks are on show at Christie’s central London saleroom.

Bidding is open now until September 23.

