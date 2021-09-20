Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, September 20th 2021 Show Links
Entertainment / Music

Wolverhampton Wanderers launch record label

By Press Association
September 20 2021, 1.06pm
S-X (Wolves Records/PA)
S-X (Wolves Records/PA)

Wolverhampton Wanderers have announced plans to launch their own record label.

The team partnered with Alternative Distribution Alliance, a division of Warner Music Group, to launch a label initially focused on artists from the Midlands.

Wolves Records hopes to eventually expand into the international market and is currently taking submissions from local, national and international solo acts, bands and producers online.

S-X (Wolves Records/PA)

Singer, songwriter and record producer S-X features among its team of A&R and production consultants.

The 29-year-old, from Wolverhampton, has worked with artists including Chance the Rapper, Childish Gambino, Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj.

Artists signed to Wolves Records will access the reach of the Premier League club’s audience and ADA’s marketing and distribution expertise.

Its initial focus will be on developing artists of all genres local to the Midlands, but it hopes to expand into international territories.

S-X said: “Wolves and the city of Wolverhampton are both very close to my heart, and I am deeply passionate about giving talented young people from this area the best opportunities, and the rich musical talent that the West Midlands has to offer.

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Newcastle United – Premier League – Molineux
Molineux in Wolverhampton (Nick Potts/PA)

“I am genuinely looking forward to seeing how Wolves Records can impact the music industry and support new artists, and I’m also very proud that it is my club that is going to be the first in the UK to venture into music in such an authentic and exciting way.”

Music manager Peter Rudge, who worked with The Who and The Rolling Stones, has also joined Wolves Records as a strategic consultant.

“I was born one mile away from the famous old Molineux and came to my first game with my Uncle Had in March 1951,” he said.

“I sat on my uncle’s shoulders on the old South Bank, and thus began a love affair with Wolves that has been such a major part of my life ever since.

“Football and music are a universal language. Wherever in the world you visit you will likely see a Beckham or a Beatles t-shirt, and the footballers of today have so much in common with musicians in terms of influencing and setting the cultural tone of the times.”

More information on how to submit tracks is available online.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier