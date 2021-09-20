Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 21st 2021 Show Links
Entertainment / TV & Film

Towie star Lewis Bloor in court over alleged diamond scam plot

By Press Association
September 20 2021, 4.50pm Updated: September 20 2021, 5.17pm
Lewis Bloor (Jonathan Brady/PA)
The Only Way Is Essex star Lewis Bloor was part of a £3 million diamond scam before launching his television career, a court has heard.

More than 200 victims, many of whom were elderly, were allegedly conned into buying the small, coloured stones as an investment after being “told lies” during cold calls.

Bloor, 31, who joined the cast of the ITV2 reality show for three years from 2013, denies conspiracy to defraud between May 7 2013 and July 1 2014 at Southwark Crown Court.

He is on trial alongside Joseph Jordan, 29, from Waltham Cross, Hertfordshire, George Walters, 29, from Beckenham, in Kent, Max Potter, 25, of Enfield, Middlesex, Nathan Wilson, 28, of Brentwood, Essex, and Simon Akbari, 27, from Loughton, Essex.

The alleged fraud relates to two companies, Imperial Assets Solutions and Henderson & Forbes, which were involved in selling coloured diamonds.

Southwark Crown Court in south London (Sean Dempsey/PA)
“Each one of these six defendants was involved in both, with one exception, Lewis Bloor, who left at some point in 2013 to pursue a career in television,” said prosecutor David Durose QC.

“In total, over 200 people were conned into buying coloured diamonds and the companies defrauded those people out of a total of well over £3 million.”

He said police took the statements of dozens of alleged victims, many of whom were elderly and had been encouraged to part with a chunk of their life savings or pension pots.

“All of those involved tell a similar story.

“Every single one of them has lost their money.”

Mr Durose said there was an advantage to fraudulently trading in coloured diamonds because the price of their white counterparts is more easily available.

Both of the firms involved purported to be specialist brokers for people wanting to buy or sell investment grade stones, with brochures boasting of an “outstanding track record of meeting the needs of our clients.”

Potential investors were cold called by salesman using false names and sold the diamonds as an investment which would increase in value, the jury was told.

“Those representations that were made to those customers were false, they were lies,” said the prosecutor.

“Because of the price they were sold at and the circumstances in which they were sold, they could never have been a genuine investment opportunity.”

He told jurors the stones were bought from a wholesaler and sold on with a mark-up of around 600%, with a £5,000 investment securing diamonds originally purchased for around £750.

Most buyers never saw their diamonds, which were stored in a bonded warehouse in Geneva, with payments made through a law firm or accountancy company to give legitimacy, the court heard.

The re-sale price would be even lower than £750, and they were “all but valueless” to the investors, who would have had to pay 20% VAT on their investment before they could be sold.

“Invariably, that would be more than the diamond was actually worth,” Mr Durose added.

The trial continues on Tuesday.

