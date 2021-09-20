Jesy Nelson expects first solo single to be divisive

Jesy Nelson said she expects fans will either love or hate her debut solo track.

The former Little Mix star is going it alone after quitting the chart-topping band last year.

Nelson, 30, is preparing to release the single Boyz and expects the song to prove divisive.

Jesy Nelson graces the cover of Noctis Magazine (Luke Nugent/PA)

The singer, who stars on the cover of Noctis Magazine’s Uprising Issue, told the outlet: “I wanted to come back with a song where people are like ‘OK!’.

“You’re either going to love it or you’re going to hate it and I would rather that than people be like, ‘meh, OK…’”

Nelson described the song’s theme as “in your face”.

She added: “I wrote it when I was going through a break-up and it’s me all over.

“I just love a bad boy.

“I say it to people all the time… it’s not healthy!”

Nelson formed Little Mix on The X Factor in 2011 alongside Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards.

Jesy Nelson is preparing for the release of her debut solo record (Ian West/PA)

She announced her departure in December last year, saying the high-profile role had “taken a toll” on her mental health.

Speaking about her solo career, Nelson told Noctis she wants to “stay authentic to myself”.

“I don’t ever want to be given a song just because it’s a hit,” she said.

“I want my songs to genuinely come from me as fans can tell when a song has and when it hasn’t.

“That’s what a true artist is, when you really are authentic to yourself and tell your own stories.”

Nelson added: “To be able to tell my truth and stories that people have never heard before is really nice and quite refreshing.

“It’s like therapy for me.”