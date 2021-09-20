Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Daniel Craig admits 2015 comment about playing Bond again appeared ‘ungrateful’

By Press Association
September 21 2021, 12.04am
Daniel Craig (Matt Crossick/PA)
Daniel Craig (Matt Crossick/PA)

Daniel Craig has admitted that saying he would “rather slash my wrists” than play James Bond again appeared “ungrateful” but that the comment was made as a joke.

The British star, 53, made the comment in an interview in 2015 after finishing previous 007 movie Spectre, having broken his leg during filming.

He is due to retire his licence to kill after the release of the highly anticipated No Time To Die.

Craig told Radio Times: “To be completely honest, I was thinking: I don’t know if I can do another one of these.

“I finished filming Spectre with a broken leg.

“To your point about being in my 50s now, I thought, ‘Do I have this in me? Do I want to go through all of this?’ I needed a break.”

He added: “But a little more skill in the answer might have been better.

“I was joking, but it came across as ungrateful.”

Into Film awards
No Time To Die has been delayed repeatedly due to Covid-19 (John Stillwell/PA)

The franchise’s longtime producer, Barbara Broccoli, defended the actor and said: “That was our fault.

“It had been a long shoot. He’d had an injury. And then we said, ‘Why don’t you just do a week of press at the end of the shoot?’

“This would be like saying to somebody, when they’ve run a marathon, as they cross the finish line, ‘When are you running your next one?’ It was our fault.”

It remains unclear who will take over the role of Bond, with speculation an actress or person of colour may be chosen for the role.

When asked if he would support a diverse appointment as his replacement, Craig said: “The answer to that is very simple.

(Radio Times/PA)

“There should simply be better parts for women and actors of colour.

“Why should a woman play James Bond when there should be a part just as good as James Bond, but for a woman?”

Craig said the addition of Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge to the writing team was to “spice it up” but she was a Bond fan so “she wasn’t about to take him in a different direction”.

No Time To Die premieres at the Royal Albert Hall on September 28 and is released in UK cinemas on September 30.

Read the full interview in Radio Times, out now.

