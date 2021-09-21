Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 22nd 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle

Mel Giedroyc and Dolly Alderton shortlisted for female comedy writing prize

By Press Association
September 22 2021, 12.10am
TV presenter Mel Giedroyc is among the writers shortlisted for the Comedy Women in Print Prize (Ian West/PA)
TV presenter Mel Giedroyc is among the writers shortlisted for the Comedy Women in Print Prize (Ian West/PA)

TV presenter Mel Giedroyc and journalist Dolly Alderton are among the writers shortlisted for the Comedy Women in Print Prize (CWIP).

The annual award highlights humorous writing from women and aims to boost female voices in all comedy genres, according to organisers.

Ahead of the ceremony in November, the six-strong shortlist has been released.

Dolly Alderton at a red carpet event
Dolly Alderton is among the shortlisted authors for a prize honouring comedy writing from women (Ian West/PA)

Former The Great British Bake Off host Giedroyc is nominated for The Best Things, her debut novel about a family who loses everything.

Alderton appears on the list with Ghosts, also her first novel.

Diksha Basu is nominated for Destination Wedding, a book about New Yorker Tina, who is determined to have an authentic Indian experience at her cousin’s wedding.

Jane Ions is another debut novelist on the list. She is nominated for Domestic Bliss.

Jesse Sutanto made the shortlist with Dial A For Aunties. The murder romcom has already been snapped up for an adaptation by Netflix.

And Lynne Truss is recognised for Murder By Milk Bottle, a murder mystery.

The CWIP shortlist for published comic novel is judged by Joanne Harris, Dame Maureen Lipman, Steph McGovern, Cathy Rentzenbrink, Nina Stibbe and Susan Wokoma.

Harris, chair of judges, said: “This is a fantastic shortlist, showcasing the tremendous breadth and diversity of women’s comic writing.

“From domestic disaster to murder most femme, this list offers something for everyone.”

The shortlist for unpublished comic novels includes the writers Hannah Dolby, Jo Lyons, Rebecca Rogers, Katherine Sumner-Ailes, Clare Ward-Smith and Emma Williams.

The published winner will receive £3,000 from the Authors’ Licensing and Collecting Society (ALCS) while the unpublished winner will receive a publishing contract and a £5,000 advance from HarperFiction.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier