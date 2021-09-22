Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Strictly live shows to go ahead amid reports of unvaccinated dancers

By Press Association
September 22 2021, 3.03pm
Strictly Come Dancing (Guy Levy/BBC)
Strictly Come Dancing will go ahead as planned on Saturday night amid continuing reports that three of the professional dancers have not been vaccinated.

The first live show of the series will see stars take to the dancefloor with their professional partners, after Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged dancers to get the jab.

He told GB News: “Everyone should take their jabs and I’m saying that not in a hectoring or bullying way, but just because I think it’s a great thing to do.”

The BBC has said it is following all Government guidelines to ensure the show can be made safely.

A spokesperson for the show told the PA news agency they cannot comment on whether the BBC or the production team knows the vaccination status of the professional dancers.

As was the practice last year, the professionals all formed a bubble before the start of production so they could record the group routines.

Each dancer will then form a bubble with their celebrity partner so they can compete in the live shows.

Great British Bake Off star John Whaite, actor Greg Wise, soap star Katie McGlynn and Olympian Adam Peaty are among the line-up for the 2021 series.

The Sun has reported three professional dancers are unvaccinated.

Former professional dancer James Jordan, who appeared on the show from 2006 to 2013, has said they should not be allowed to take part.

He told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “I definitely believe they don’t deserve their right on the show and the celebrities have every right to refuse to dance with them.”

He added on Twitter: “Just a quick one to all the anti-vaxxers out in force tonight.

“Thank your lucky stars for the 44 million people in this country that did get vaccinated – so you are now able to go back to work and get back to some kind of normal.

“We are all in this together.”

He added: “NO JAB NO JOB.”

A spokesperson for Strictly Come Dancing said: “We do not comment on speculation of somebody’s Covid vaccination status.

“Strictly Come Dancing production has, and will continue, to follow strict Government guidelines to ensure the safety of all on the show.”

The Strictly Come Dancing launch show, which aired on Saturday night, saw the celebrity contestants learn who their professional partners will be.

The first live show will air on BBC One at 7pm on Saturday September 25.

