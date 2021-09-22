Strictly live shows to go ahead amid reports of unvaccinated dancers

Strictly Come Dancing will go ahead as planned on Saturday night amid continuing reports that three of the professional dancers have not been vaccinated.

The first live show of the series will see stars take to the dancefloor with their professional partners, after Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged dancers to get the jab.

He told GB News: “Everyone should take their jabs and I’m saying that not in a hectoring or bullying way, but just because I think it’s a great thing to do.”

The BBC has said it is following all Government guidelines to ensure the show can be made safely.

Our couples are complete! Give it up for our #Strictly class of 2021! pic.twitter.com/nxpGUyVkWV — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) September 18, 2021

A spokesperson for the show told the PA news agency they cannot comment on whether the BBC or the production team knows the vaccination status of the professional dancers.

As was the practice last year, the professionals all formed a bubble before the start of production so they could record the group routines.

Each dancer will then form a bubble with their celebrity partner so they can compete in the live shows.

Great British Bake Off star John Whaite, actor Greg Wise, soap star Katie McGlynn and Olympian Adam Peaty are among the line-up for the 2021 series.

The Sun has reported three professional dancers are unvaccinated.

Former professional dancer James Jordan, who appeared on the show from 2006 to 2013, has said they should not be allowed to take part.

He told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “I definitely believe they don’t deserve their right on the show and the celebrities have every right to refuse to dance with them.”

He added on Twitter: “Just a quick one to all the anti-vaxxers out in force tonight.

“Thank your lucky stars for the 44 million people in this country that did get vaccinated – so you are now able to go back to work and get back to some kind of normal.

“We are all in this together.”

He added: “NO JAB NO JOB.”

A spokesperson for Strictly Come Dancing said: “We do not comment on speculation of somebody’s Covid vaccination status.

“Strictly Come Dancing production has, and will continue, to follow strict Government guidelines to ensure the safety of all on the show.”

The Strictly Come Dancing launch show, which aired on Saturday night, saw the celebrity contestants learn who their professional partners will be.

The first live show will air on BBC One at 7pm on Saturday September 25.