Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle

The name’s Bond, Commander Bond: Daniel Craig given honorary Royal Navy rank

By Press Association
September 23 2021, 7.21pm
The name’s Bond, Commander Bond: Daniel Craig given honorary Royal Navy rank
Daniel Craig, best known for playing James Bond in the long-running 007 film series, wearing the honorary Royal Navy rank of commander (LPhot Lee Blease/PA)

After more than a decade playing the world’s most famous secret agent, actor Daniel Craig now shares another thing with James Bond: the military rank of commander.

The British actor’s tenure in the coveted role has seen him fight shadowy organisations around the globe, drive a motorbike on to a moving train and compete in a high-stakes poker game in Casino Royale.

Now ahead of the premiere of his latest film No Time To Die, Craig has been made an honorary commander in the Royal Navy.

Craig said: “I am truly privileged and honoured to be appointed the rank of honorary commander in the senior service.”

He is keen to support personnel within the Royal Navy, with a particular interest in service families.

Craig’s appointment to the rank – the same as that of his on-screen spy persona – reflects his personal support for UK armed forces and links it with the legacy created through the guise of the fictional British secret agent.

Navy warship HMS Dragon features in the movie, with the Type 45 destroyer’s red dragon emblem on the hull seen cutting through the waves in the latest trailer.

During production for No Time To Die, filmmakers worked closely with the Royal Navy and Ministry of Defence.

As well as HMS Dragon’s cameo, the RAF Brize Norton base in Oxfordshire was used as a backdrop in the film, standing in for a Nato airbase in Norway where Bond joins MI6 allies and later boards a C-17 Globemaster.

Meanwhile, the Army supplied troops from the Household Cavalry.

They offered their time at a pivotal moment in their calendar, just before the Changing the Guard at Buckingham Palace.

Royal Navy honours Daniel Craig
Daniel Craig, wearing the honorary Royal Navy rank of commander, with First Sea Lord Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, left (LPhot Lee Blease/PA)

First Sea Lord Admiral Sir Tony Radakin said: “I am delighted to welcome honorary commander Daniel Craig to the Royal Navy.

“Our honorary officers act as ambassadors and advocates for the service, sharing their time and expertise to spread the message about what our global, modern and ready Royal Navy is doing around the world.

“Daniel Craig is well known for being Commander Bond for the last 15 years – a naval officer who keeps Britain safe through missions across the globe.

“That’s what the real Royal Navy does every day, using technology and skill the same way as Bond himself.

“I look forward to him getting to see more of our sailors and marines over the coming months and years.”

The Royal Navy actually has a few real-life Bonds within its ranks, with Lieutenant Commander Frances Bond invited to meet Craig ahead of the launch of the new film.

Lt Cdr Bond, based in Portsmouth, said: “I’ve had my fair share of light-hearted banter from colleagues over being a real-life Bond but I never imagined I would actually one day get to meet the actor who played him.

“I really enjoyed speaking to Daniel Craig and the rest of the cast. It was fascinating to hear their perspectives on working with the armed forces and learning a bit about the world of Hollywood.

“There are some strange similarities between what we do. I’ve been lucky enough to travel the world during my service with the Royal Navy, like the cast have too with their filming locations.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]