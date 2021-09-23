Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Third series of Derry Girls to be the last

By Press Association
September 23 2021, 7.21pm
The show’s third series will be the last (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee has said the upcoming third series of the hit comedy will be the last.

The show, which follows a group of teenagers growing up in the 1990s of Northern Ireland, stars Nicola Coughlan, Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Louisa Harland, Jamie-Lee O’Donnell and Dylan Llewellyn.

The second series of the Channel 4 show was filmed in 2018, but the third instalment was delayed because of coronavirus.

McGee wrote on Instagram: “It was always the plan to say goodbye after three series.

“Derry Girls is a coming of age story; following five ridiculous teenagers as they slowly…very slowly…start to become adults, while around them the place they call home starts to change too and Northern Ireland enters a new more hopeful phase – which was a small, magical window of time.

“Derry Girls is a love letter to the place I come from and the people who shaped me.

“It has been an honour to write it and I will be forever proud of everything it’s achieved.

“I’d like to thank the people of Derry and Northern Ireland for getting behind us.

Nicola Coughlan
Nicola Coughlan is among the show’s stars (PA)

“Thanks also to the team behind the series, the incredible Hat Trick productions and a special thanks to Channel 4 – the channel I grew up watching; the channel that made me want to write comedy and the only channel that could have made our show.

“Who knows if Erin, Clare, Orla, Michelle and James will return in some other guise someday, but for now this is it for us and we’re excited to start filming this series with our incredible cast and crew to hopefully take our loyal fans on one last adventure.”

Earlier this year, Bridgerton star Coughlan, who plays Clare, updated fans on plans for the third series.

She wrote on Twitter: “Covid has pushed back filming several times… but honestly the storylines in this series are the best we’ve ever done, so I can’t tell you how worth it the wait will have been.”

