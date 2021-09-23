Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tom Felton collapses during celebrity golf match

By Press Association
September 23 2021, 11.49pm Updated: September 24 2021, 12.44am
Actor Tom Felton is helped after collapsing on the 18th hole during a practice day at the Ryder Cup at the Whistling Straits Golf Course (Ashley Landis/AP)
Harry Potter star Tom Felton was carried off a Wisconsin golf course on Thursday after appearing to collapse during a celebrity tournament ahead of the Ryder Cup.

Felton, who celebrated his 34th birthday on Wednesday, suffered an apparent medical emergency shortly after the conclusion of his match at Whistling Straits, which is hosting the Europe v United States golf showdown over the weekend.

Tom Felton
Tom Felton was carried off on a golf cart for medical attention (Ashley Landis/AP)

The PGA of America said in a statement: “In today’s Ryder Cup Celebrity Match, actor and musician Tom Felton experienced a medical incident on the course while participating for Europe. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. No further details are available.”

Felton, who spent over a decade playing Draco Malfoy, the boy wizard’s rival in the hugely popular film series based on the novels by JK Rowling, was pictured looking shaky and pale surrounded by fellow players, volunteers and tournament officials before being helped to his feet and laid on a golf cart.

He was then driven away for further evaluation.

Felton was playing in a two-person scramble competition made up of sport and entertainment celebrities. He collapsed after playing 11 holes with team-mate Teemu Selanne, a former professional ice hockey player.

