Ellie Goulding says she has found ‘huge sense of camaraderie among new mums’

Ellie Goulding has said motherhood is “surreal” but she has found a “huge sense of camaraderie among new mums”.

The musician, 34, welcomed her first child with art dealer husband Caspar Jopling in April.

A birth announcement in The Times newspaper confirmed he is called Arthur Ever Winter Jopling and revealed he was born on April 29.

Goulding discussed her experience of motherhood in an interview with Tatler magazine and will appear on the front cover of its November issue.

She said: “It’s just surreal. But when I have moments of anxiety, I go back to the billions of women who have been in the same situation, so I try to be totally pragmatic about it.”

The singer added: “There’s a huge sense of camaraderie among new mums, not only dealing with being pregnant, but then breast-feeding, and just figuring it all out.

“It seems like motherhood is a time when you can never say too much about what’s going on, and I’m grateful for that.”

She said she has been swapping tips with her friend and fellow new mother Princess Eugenie, who gave birth to a baby boy called August in February.

Goulding and Jopling tied the knot at York Minster in August 2019.

She later announced she was expecting her first child through a magazine photoshoot while seven-and-a-half months pregnant.

“Most of my friends and family were shocked. It wasn’t on the cards, but it wasn’t off the cards either – we’d had such a wonderful first year of marriage,” she said.

“I didn’t tell anyone but then I got to a point when I was ready for people to know.”

The singer will embark on a short UK tour this October playing songs from her fourth studio album, Brightest Blue, which was released in 2020.

She added: “With Brexit, it was just too hard to guarantee things in Europe, and it’s not coinciding with an album as the album came out last year.

“But I just really wanted to perform those songs live.”

Read the full interview in Tatler.