Charles curates climate change channel for Amazon Prime

The Prince of Wales has launched a television channel on Amazon Prime focusing on climate change.

The channel, named RE:TV, will also feature a direct plea from Charles to “act now” in addressing issues facing the future of the planet.

RE:TV highlights projects from across the world working on initiatives that can help transform how business is done, helping people make a cleaner and more sustainable economy.

It is understood Charles is not being paid for his curation of the channel, which will feature new films as well as air existing material.

Films include topics such as sustainability, the natural environment and innovation, with a focus on industries such as coffee production and fashion.

Charles said: “I’ve spent a lot of my lifetime trying to engage people and businesses with the issues and solutions of the climate crisis.

“RE:TV was therefore set up with the aim of capturing the will and imagination of humanity and to champion the most inspiring solutions for sustainability from around the world.”