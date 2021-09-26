Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tracey Ullman says she wants to be ‘taken seriously’ as an actress

By Press Association
September 26 2021, 2.32am
Tracey Ullman (Ian West/PA)
Tracey Ullman has said she wants to be “taken seriously” as an actress and not just considered as a comedian.

She told BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs she did not initially plan to work in comedy and instead wanted to be a character actress.

Ullman, 61, has starred in dramas including Mrs America and Plenty, as well as her US variety show The Tracey Ullman Show.

“There’s still an impression of me as a wacky, zany comedienne, and that’s not what I do,” Ullman said.

“I started off as a character actress and going into comedy was just a fluke.

“It wasn’t what I thought I would do.”

However Ullman said she did not originally “take acting seriously” and instead pursued dance because she thought someone with her accent could not be an actress.

Earlier in her career Ullman, who previously lived and worked in the US, said she saw more opportunities for women in comedy in America.

“I started to look at American comedy. I realised that women had been given a shot in America much more so than in English comedy,” she said.

“I think America got started earlier on that stuff.”

Ullman also explained her decision to move back to the UK following the death of her husband Allan McKeown in 2013.

“There was more dignity to being a widow in London,” she said.

She added: “It’s very lonely in Los Angeles and of course it was full of memories of Allan and him dying, and I wanted to shake it off a little.”

Ullman also discussed the death of her father, which happened when she was six years old.

She said her family initially tried to hide his death from her, saying he was on holiday, and she did not attend his funeral.

“Not to blame my family, but grief was dealt with different then,” she said.

Ullman’s episode of Desert Islands Discs airs on Sunday at 11am on BBC Radio 4.

