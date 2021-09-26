Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
New Vigil pictures released ahead of BBC thriller’s finale

By Press Association
September 26 2021, 3.06am
Lorne MacFadyen’s character Matthew Doward (BBC/PA)
Lorne MacFadyen’s character Matthew Doward (BBC/PA)

New images have offered a first glimpse at the finale of BBC thriller Vigil.

One of the pictures shows Stephen Dillane’s character Rear Admiral Shaw holding a press conference while flanked by military officials.

Two other shots from the submarine drama show Matthew Doward, played by Lorne MacFayden, in his Royal Navy uniform.

Stephen Dillane as Rear Admiral Shaw (BBC/PA)

At the end of last week’s programme he left Suranne Jones’ character DCI Amy Silva to drown in a torpedo tube as he was revealed as a traitor.

The BBC One drama has been made by the production company behind Line Of Duty and Bodyguard.

It tells the story of DCI Silva leading an investigation that uncovers a conspiracy around national security after a sailor is found dead on a submarine.

Lorne MacFadyen’s character Matthew Doward (BBC/PA)

The six-part series – which also stars Anjili Mohindra, Connor Swindells, Adam James, Gary Lewis, Lolita Chakrabarti, Daniel Portman and Lauren Lyle – was written and created by Bafta-nominated writer Tom Edge, with episodes by Ed Macdonald and Chandni Lakhani.

It was set and filmed in Scotland and was directed by Bafta-winner James Strong and Isabelle Sieb.

The final episode of Vigil airs on BBC One on Sunday at 9pm.

