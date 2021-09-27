Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Russell Kane, Nish Kumar and Rosie Jones to headline Big Burns Supper festival

By Press Association
September 28 2021, 12.29am
Russell Kane is one of a number of comedians appearing at the event (Ian West/PA)
Comedians Russell Kane, Nish Kumar and Rosie Jones have been announced as headline acts at next year’s Big Burns Supper festival.

Organisers of the annual event have promised it will be “as close to normal as possible” following a virtual event this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Dumfries festival will see musicians and artists perform from January 14-30 2022.

Nish Kumar
Nish Kumar will perform at the festival (Matt Crossick/PA)

Musicians performing at the event include Celtic Rock band Skerryvore, hip hop group and Scottish Album of the Year contenders Stanley Odd, and the London African Gospel Choir.

The Big Burns Supper is billed as the biggest contemporary Burns festival in the world, with more than 250 events each year.

Graham Main, chief executive of the festival, said: “Our line-up and remodelled festival includes as much humour and community togetherness as we could possibly achieve.

“We feel, that more than anything our audience could do with a laugh and a chance to reconnect with old friends and new.

“We’ve listened and learned a lot since our last physical festival in 2020 and we are confident and so very excited that our massively revamped 2022 festival represents not only the best of our local community and the finest artists in the UK, but also really properly shows off the transformative power of the arts to bring us back together.”

Dumfries and Galloway councillor Adam Wilson said the festival had been sorely missed.

He added: “Big Burns Supper has more surprises than a hyperactive jack in the box and I’m really looking forward to taking in many of its events.”

Tickets are available at www.bigburnssupper.com or by calling 01387 733717.

