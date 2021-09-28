Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Royal foursome to attend Bond premiere as Daniel Craig bows out as 007

By Press Association
September 28 2021, 2.55am
Daniel Craig playing James Bond in the new Bond film No Time To Die (Nicola Dove/PA)
The Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will attend the glittering world premiere of the new Bond film No Time To Die.

In a rare joint engagement, Charles, Camilla, William and Kate will step out on to the red carpet to meet 007 star Daniel Craig and other cast members including Rami Malek, Lea Seydoux and Lashana Lynch at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

The royal foursome will also be introduced to screenwriters Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Neal Purvis and Robert Wade, and singer Billie Eilish and her musician brother Finneas O’Connell, who co-wrote the new Bond theme song.

A number of healthcare workers and members of the armed forces will join the royals in the auditorium to watch the movie as a thank you for their work during the Covid pandemic.

The highly anticipated No Time To Die is the 25th Bond film and fifth and final movie featuring Craig as 007.

It faced more than a year of delays due to the Covid-19 outbreak, but is being released in UK cinemas on Thursday.

Charles, Camilla, William and Kate will also meet producers Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli and director Cary Joji Fukunaga.

The world premiere will benefit charities supporting serving and former members of the three intelligence agencies – the Secret Intelligence Service, the Security Service and GCHQ – as well as charities supporting past and present members of the UK Special Forces.

Heir to the throne Charles is patron of the British Film Institute, while his son William is president of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (Bafta).

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with Prince Harry attending the world premiere of Spectre in 2015 (Matt Crossick/PA)

William and Kate attended the star-studded world premiere for the last Bond film, Spectre, in 2015, and were joined by Prince Harry.

The outing of Charles, Camilla, William and Kate is likely to be seen as a sign of collaboration and solidarity between the future king and his eldest son.

Charles and Camilla attended the world premiere of the 23rd Bond film, Skyfall, in 2012.

No Time To Die takes place after Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica when his old friend Felix Leiter, played by Jeffrey Wright, from the CIA turns up asking for help.

A mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading to a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

A number of Bond premieres have taken place at the Royal Albert Hall, including 2015’s Spectre where William and Kate and the Duke of Sussex were in attendance.

