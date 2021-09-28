Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Bond lookalike performs daring stunt on London Eye ahead of film premiere

By Press Association
September 28 2021, 9.49am Updated: September 28 2021, 11.02am
The stunt was performed hours before the world premiere (Steve Parsons/PA)
A man dressed as James Bond performed a daring stunt on the London Eye ahead of the world premiere of the new 007 film.

Wearing a dinner jacket, he was suspended hundreds of feet above the ground as he climbed up a ladder dangling from a pod on the wheel in central London.

The stunt was performed hours before the world premiere of the highly anticipated new film No Time To Die, which will be unveiled at a star-studded premiere at the Royal Albert Hall on Tuesday.

The film is Daniel Craig’s fifth and final film in the 007 franchise.

The 25th instalment of the spy series has faced more than a year of delays due to the Covid-19 outbreak, but is being released in UK cinemas on Thursday.

The Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are due to attend the glittering premiere.

No Time To Die – London Eye stunt
The daring stunt was performed at the landmark tourist attraction in central London (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

A number of healthcare workers and members of the armed forces will join them in the auditorium to watch the film as a thank you for their work during the Covid pandemic.

Other members of the star-studded cast who are due to walk the red carpet include Rami Malek, Lea Seydoux and Lashana Lynch.

Screenwriters Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Neal Purvis and Robert Wade, and singer Billie Eilish and her musician brother Finneas O’Connell, who co-wrote the new Bond theme song, are also due to attend.

No Time To Die – London Eye stunt
The world premiere of No Time To Die will take place on Tuesday (Steve Parsons/PA)

The world premiere will benefit charities supporting serving and former members of the three intelligence agencies – the Secret Intelligence Service, the Security Service and GCHQ – as well as charities supporting past and present members of the UK Special Forces.

Many actors have been rumoured to be taking on the classic British spy role, including Venom star Tom Hardy, Bridgerton actor Rege-Jean Page and Luther’s Idris Elba.

No Time To Die is released in UK cinemas on September 30.

