Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle

Kate’s dazzling dress earns compliment from Daniel Craig at Bond premiere

By Press Association
September 28 2021, 9.36pm Updated: September 28 2021, 9.50pm
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (second left) and Barbara Broccoli (left) and The Duchess of Cornwall and Prince of Wales (right) arrive at the World Premiere of No Time To Die, at the Royal Albert Hall in London (Jonathan Brady/PA)
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (second left) and Barbara Broccoli (left) and The Duchess of Cornwall and Prince of Wales (right) arrive at the World Premiere of No Time To Die, at the Royal Albert Hall in London (Jonathan Brady/PA)

James Bond star Daniel Craig only had eyes for the Duchess of Cambridge when he complimented her dazzling gown worn to the 007 world premiere.

The actor, who has stepped down from the famous role, told Kate “You look jolly lovely” when she wore a sparkling gold Jenny Packham gown to the global launch of No Time To Die.

A quartet of royals, Prince of Wales, Duchess of Cornwall and Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, attended the star-studded event at the Royal Albert Hall which gave the cinema industry a much needed boost.

Camilla shimmered in a pale blue chiffon gown by Bruce Oldfield and the royal men looked smart in their black ties.

The Duchess of Cambridge speaks with Daniel Craig (Chris Jackson/PA)
The Duchess of Cambridge speaks with Daniel Craig (Chris Jackson/PA)

The royal guests trod the very large red carpet and posed together for a picture before the premiere began after climbing flights of stairs flanked by members of the Armed Forces.

Among the line-up who later met the royals was Oscar-winning actor Rami Malek, who joins the franchise as villain Safin, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, one of the film’s screenwriters.

British actress Lashana Lynch has been cast as the first black female 00 agent, Nomi, and Lea Seydoux returns as Bond girl Madeleine Swann after her appearance in 2015’s Spectre.

Tennis sensation Emma Raducanu, who looked stunning in a long gown, was among the guests joining a number of healthcare workers and members of the Armed Forces as a thank you for their work during the Covid pandemic.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are greeted by Barbara Broccoli (right) and Michael G. Wilson (second right) (Jonathan Brady/PA)
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are greeted by Barbara Broccoli (right) and Michael G. Wilson (second right) (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The movie, which will be Craig’s final outing as 007, was due for release in April 2020 but it was postponed as the first wave of Covid-19 broke and repeatedly pushed back as the pandemic took hold.

With the cinema industry in the doldrums, the keenly anticipated film, which will be released in UK cinemas on Thursday, is expected to herald a major return of filmgoers.

No Time To Die takes place after the capture of villain Ernst Stavro Blofeld, played by Christoph Waltz, when Bond and love interest Swann ran off together at the end of 2015’s Spectre.

It finds Bond after he has left active service, enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica, although it seems the couple are not guaranteed a happily ever after.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]