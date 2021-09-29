Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
No Time To Die is ‘spectacular’ final outing for Daniel Craig’s James Bond

By Press Association
September 29 2021, 3.23am
Daniel Craig has described the final cinematic journey of his James Bond as ‘spectacular’, with critics agreeing the pandemic-delayed film was well worth the wait (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Daniel Craig has described the final cinematic journey of his James Bond as “spectacular”, with critics agreeing the pandemic-delayed film was well worth the wait.

The blockbuster’s stars including Craig, Lea Seydoux and Lashana Lynch joined with a quartet of leading royals, celebrities such as Stormzy and young US Open champion Emma Raducanu at No Time To Die’s world premiere in London.

“Bond movies are to be seen in the cinema and this one especially. It’s spectacular,” Craig, who is stepping back from the role of 007 after five films since 2006, told the PA news agency from the rainswept red carpet at the Royal Albert Hall premiere.

The sentiment was shared by reviewers from The Daily Telegraph, The Guardian and The Times who all gave the movie five stars, with the final newspaper’s Kevin Maher describing the Cary Joji Fukunaga-directed effort as “magnificent”.

The Prince of Wales, Duchess of Cornwall and Duke and Duchess of Cambridge lit up the red carpet but Craig had eyes only for Kate, with the actor telling the duchess “You look jolly lovely” in her sparkling gold Jenny Packham gown.

Tennis sensation Raducanu, who herself looked stunning in a long gown, was among the guests joining a number of healthcare workers and members of the Armed Forces at the event as a thank you for their work during the Covid pandemic.

The Duchess of Cambridge meets Daniel Craig upon her arrival for the World Premiere of No Time To Die
The Duchess of Cambridge was complimented on her outfit by Daniel Craig (Chris Jackson/PA)

The movie was due for release in April 2020 but it was postponed as the first wave of Covid-19 broke and repeatedly pushed back as the pandemic took hold.

With the cinema industry in the doldrums, the keenly anticipated film, which will be released in UK cinemas on Thursday, is expected to herald a major return of filmgoers.

Its director Fukunaga told PA he was delighted audiences would be able to enjoy the movie on the big screen.

“I was so happy people are getting to see it in a cinema,” the American said.

Emma Raducanu stands in front of an Aston Martin at the world premiere of No Time To Die
US Open champion Emma Raducanu was among the stars to light up the premiere in London (Ian West/PA)

“We made this, especially shooting on Imax and all the work we did on sound, all the sequences were meant to be seen larger than life on the big screen and shared with audiences for that contagious feeling of emotions when you’re in a cinema.”

Damon Smith gave No Time To Die an 8/10 rating in his review for PA.

He said: “No Time To Die is the most emotionally satisfying chapter under Craig’s guardianship and the subtle nods to the past 20 years sever some ties to the past and provide exciting opportunities for reinvention in the future. Bond will return and he or she will be a better person for it.”

Lea Seydoux attending the World Premiere of No Time To Die
French actress Lea Seydoux plays Madeleine Swann in No Time To Die (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The film takes place following the capture of villain Ernst Stavro Blofeld, played by Christoph Waltz, when Bond and love interest Madeleine Swann – played by Seydoux – ran off together at the end of 2015’s Spectre.

It finds Bond after he has left active service, enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica, although it seems the couple are not guaranteed a happily ever after.

Actors tipped to replace Craig include Venom star Tom Hardy and Bridgerton’s Rege-Jean Page.

On his advice for his successor, Craig said at the premiere: “Just make it your own, be brilliant. Take it somewhere wonderful.”

