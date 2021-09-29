Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Katie Price charged with driving offences following crash

By Press Association
September 29 2021, 10.39am Updated: September 29 2021, 12.26pm
Katie Price (Chris Radburn/PA)
Katie Price (Chris Radburn/PA)

Katie Price has been charged with driving without third party insurance and driving whilst disqualified following a crash near her home in Sussex on Tuesday.

The former glamour model, 43, will appear in court on Wednesday following the collision on the B2135 near Partridge Green.

A statement from Sussex Police said: “Katie Price, 43, of Worthing Road, Horsham, was charged with using a motor vehicle on a public place without third party insurance and driving whilst disqualified.

“She was remanded in custody and will appear at Crawley Remand Court on Wednesday (September 29).”

An image shared by police from the scene on Tuesday showed a car flipped on its side.

Officers responded to the crash at around 6.20am, where Price was arrested on suspicion of driving while above the legal limit for alcohol and drugs, and was taken to hospital.

A statement said: “Police responded to reports of a single-vehicle collision on the B2135 near Partridge Green around 6.20am on Tuesday (September 28).

“A woman was arrested on suspicion of driving while above the legal limit for alcohol and drugs, and has been taken to hospital to be checked over.

“The road was blocked temporarily while recovery of the vehicle was arranged.”

A statement from the South East Coast Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust said: “South East Coast Ambulance was called at approximately 6.30am to reports of an RTC on the B2135 at Partridge Green.

“One ambulance crew attended the scene and one person was assessed and treated before being taken to hospital.”

Police said the road was reopened at 9.26am.

Appearing on ITV’s Good Morning Britain on Monday, Price said she is banned from driving until the end of the year.

Discussing her disabled son Harvey, 19, she said: “Harvey’s in Cheltenham now.

“He keeps ringing me saying, ‘Mummy I miss you, I need kisses and cuddles’, so it is quite hard because obviously I don’t get my licence back until December, so I can’t just whizz in the car down there and it’s not close.”