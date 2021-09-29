Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Entertainment TV & Film

TV and radio industries facing diverse talent drain, Ofcom warns

By Press Association
September 29 2021, 12.31pm
The broadcasting watchdog has issued a warning about an exodus of diverse talent (Nick Ansell/PA)
The broadcasting watchdog has issued a warning about an exodus of diverse talent (Nick Ansell/PA)

The TV and radio industries face a drain of diverse talent in the wake of the pandemic, according to research by Ofcom.

The broadcasting watchdog said outlets are struggling to retain talent as the UK emerges from lockdown, with more women in particular leaving the sector than joining.

Data from its five-year look at diversity and equal opportunities suggests representation of women in the workforce had remained largely consistent since 2017/18.

Media stock
(Yui Mok/PA)

However, in 2020/21, for both TV and radio, the proportion of female leavers was higher than the proportion of female joiners.

Reasons for the change highlighted in the report include the coronavirus pandemic and its “disproportionate effect” on groups such as working mothers.

In response, Ofcom is calling on the UK broadcasters to focus on retaining and progressing senior, diverse talent.

It highlighted a lack of diverse talent among top decision-makers, with disabled people making up only 6% of senior managers.

Vikki Cook, Ofcom’s director of broadcasting policy, said: “Broadcasters have made progress hiring a wider range of talent.

“For example, there are twice as many people working in radio from minority-ethnic backgrounds as there were three years ago.

“But for the first time, more people are leaving the industry than joining, particularly women, while disabled people remain significantly underrepresented. And because companies have focused on entry-level recruitment, there still isn’t enough diverse talent in senior roles.

“So, we’re calling on broadcasters to slow the revolving door and focus on retaining and progressing talented people from all walks of life.”

