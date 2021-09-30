It’s time for a female Bond, says Sir Keir Starmer By Press Association September 30 2021, 3.25pm Sir Keir Starmer (Andrew Matthews/PA) The next James Bond movie should feature a female 007, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has suggested. Daniel Craig made his last appearance as the super spy with a licence to kill in No Time To Die, which received its world premiere in London this week. His departure from the long-running franchise has prompted intense speculation as to who his successor might be. Asked on ITV’s Good Morning Britain who was his favourite Bond actor, Sir Keir said: “I don’t have a favourite Bond but I do think it is time for a female Bond.” [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from The Courier Labour ready to present an alternative government, says Starmer Keir Starmer tells hecklers they can ‘chant all day’ Starmer takes aim at ‘trickster’ Johnson but faces heckling from own activists James Bond at the UK box office: What are the numbers to beat?