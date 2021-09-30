It’s time for a female Bond, says Sir Keir Starmer

The next James Bond movie should feature a female 007, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has suggested.

Daniel Craig made his last appearance as the super spy with a licence to kill in No Time To Die, which received its world premiere in London this week.

His departure from the long-running franchise has prompted intense speculation as to who his successor might be.

Asked on ITV’s Good Morning Britain who was his favourite Bond actor, Sir Keir said: “I don’t have a favourite Bond but I do think it is time for a female Bond.”