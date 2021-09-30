Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Bridge that inspired Winnie the Pooh author at auction for up to £60,000

By Press Association
September 30 2021, 3.53pm Updated: September 30 2021, 5.16pm
Silke Lohmann of Summers Place Auctions stands on the original Poohsticks Bridge from Ashdown Forest (Gareth Fuller/PA)

A countryside bridge which provided inspiration to the author of Winnie the Pooh is due to be put up for auction for up to £60,000.

The honey-obsessed bear’s creator, AA Milne, played on the bridge in Ashdown Forest with his son Christopher Robin Milne, where they invented the game of Poohsticks.

The sturdy structure, which was built around 1907, rose to fame after being included in the Pooh series and was officially renamed Poohsticks Bridge in 1979.

In 1999 was taken apart after being worn out by thousands of tourists and a replacement was built with financial support from the Disney Corporation.

Poohsticks Bridge sale
The sturdy structure, which was built around 1907, rose to fame after being included in the Pooh series and was officially renamed Poohsticks Bridge in 1979 (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Until recently parts of the original bridge were kept in Ashdown Forest Centre when the local Parish council gave permission for it to be rescued and restored.

It is expected to fetch between £40-60,000, with the sale being held by Summers Place Auctions on Tuesday October 5.

The auction coincides with the 100th year of the original Winnie the Pooh, who was given to Christopher Robin Milne as a fluffy companion on his first birthday in 1921.

James Rylands, specialist in charge of the auction said: ”Summers Place Auctions are delighted to be selling a piece of literary history which has given pleasure over the generations to millions of children around the world.”