TV presenter hurt during science programme waits for damages ruling

A television presenter who became embroiled in a High Court damages fight with the BBC after getting hurt while playing the role of a “crash test dummy” during a science programme is waiting for a judge’s ruling.

Mrs Justice Yip heard how Jeremy Stansfield was injured while carrying out “crash tests” in a specially designed “rig” during the BBC programme Bang Goes The Theory in February 2013.

Mr Stansfield says he suffered spine and brain injuries and lost more than £3 million in potential future earnings.

The BBC disputes Mr Stansfield’s damages claim.

Mrs Justice Yip oversaw a trial at the High Court in London earlier this year and is due to deliver a ruling on Friday.