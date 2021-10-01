Liam Gallagher announces return to Knebworth for solo gig

Liam Gallagher is to return to Knebworth – the site of Oasis’s most famous concerts – for a solo show.

The musician also announced his new studio album C’mon You Know will be released on May 27 next year.

Gallagher will return to the stage at Knebworth Park on June 4, supported by Kasabian, Michael Kiwanuka, Fat White Family and Goat Girl.

The announcement of the show comes shortly after the 25th anniversary of the landmark concerts Oasis played at the venue over two nights in August 1996, which have been celebrated with a feature-length documentary.

The gig, which will be the biggest solo show of his career to date, follows an appearance at the Isle Of Wight festival which culminated in a helicopter accident.

He cancelled an upcoming performance in Belfast after revealing he had fallen out of a helicopter after headlining the music event.

I'm absolutely buzzing to announce that on 4th June 2022 I'll be playing Knebworth. It's gonna be biblical. C'mon You Know. LG xhttps://t.co/ierDSzgJBF pic.twitter.com/GsNw9P8non — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 1, 2021

He announced that due to damaging his nose in the accident he could not sing and has been advised by doctors to “rest up”.

Gallagher has also played sets at Reading, Leeds and TRNSMT festivals this summer, as well as a free gig for NHS staff at the O2.

He said: “I’m absolutely buzzing to announce that on 4th June 2022 I’ll be playing Knebworth Park.

“It’s gonna be biblical. C’mon You Know.”

Discussing the show with Chris Moyles on Radio X, Gallagher said: “I am excited. I mean I’ve done it before and it was mega.

“And the beautiful thing about it is – obviously I can’t remember much of it – but I get the chance to do it again.

“And obviously I’m older and a little bit more wiser and I’m going to milk it, you know what I mean?

“I’m going to really take it in. I’m buzzing man. It’s like I said, it’s now or never, know what I mean?

Absolutely gutted to cancel my Belfast show this weekend. I had an accident after IOW festival and have bust my nose so cant sing. The Doctors have told me to rest up. Apologies to all the people who has bought tickets.. the show is being rescheduled…i'll make it up to ya. LG x pic.twitter.com/DNC1R8Ng1r — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 21, 2021

“If I don’t do it now, I’ll never do it.

“This is it, the time is nigh. It’s like we’ve had a terrible couple of years, everyone and all that. I’ve got a new album going to be coming out and I’m just gonna try and pull it off.

“I feel I can deliver it on my own, obviously with the band and that. I just think it’s gonna go off mate.”

Gallagher also revealed he has dedicated a song on his new album to his brother Noel, with whom he has a fraught relationship.

He said: “This next single is gonna be called Better Days and it’s full of sunshine.

“And then there’s another one I Wish I Had More Power and it’s dedicated to Noel.

“It’s a naughty little tune, but it’s lovely.”