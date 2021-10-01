Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Drag Race and Made In Chelsea stars among Celebrity Hunted line-up

By Press Association
October 1 2021, 12.08pm
Drag queen The Vivienne (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK winner The Vivienne and Made In Chelsea’s Oliver Locke are among the stars who have signed up for the forthcoming series of Celebrity Hunted.

The Channel 4 programme, which sees well-known pairings use all means possible to evade professional chasers, is returning for a fourth series in aid of Stand Up To Cancer.

The Vivienne will be working alongside reality TV personality Chloe Veitch, who has appeared on Too Hot To Handle and The Circle, while Locke will be joined by his husband Gareth.

Actress Chizzy Akudolu, best known for appearing in Holby City, and UK garage singer and former member of So Solid Crew Lisa Maffia will team up.

The final couple will be Olympic silver medallist sprinter Iwan Thomas and two-time Paralympic gold medallist Richard Whitehead, who has set world records in the full and half marathon.

The teams will face professional chasers with experience in the police, intelligence services and Army.

Ian Dunkley, commissioning editor for factual entertainment at Channel 4, said: “We are pleased to be bringing back the edge-of-your-seat game of cat and mouse with a confident batch of VIPs supporting the Stand Up To Cancer campaign.

“The forthcoming run will see both the Fugitives and the Hunters come up against new challenges in a Britain that has drastically changed since 2019’s series.

“We’re looking forward to seeing who will emerge as victors.”

Tom Hutchings, executive producer for Shine TV, said: “Hunted is back. More crazy fugitive tactics, more Jason Bourne tech, and more mayhem than ever before.

“We’ve a stellar set of celebrity fugitives – all fantastic characters with impressive tricks up their sleeves.

“Up against them, our meanest team of Hunters yet. Get ready for the thrill of the chase.”

Celebrity Hunted and Hunted will air on Channel 4 next year.