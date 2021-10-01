Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Meena’s murderous storyline to come to a chilling head on Emmerdale

By Press Association
October 1 2021, 1.02pm
Emmerdale’s Meera (ITV/PA)
Meena Jutla’s deadly storyline will come to a head on Emmerdale later this month and “not all our villagers will survive”, the show’s boss has promised.

The evil nurse, played by Paige Sandhu, will return to the Dales to pose a terrifying threat to the residents.

Producers have said upcoming episodes will offer “one of the most gripping and thrilling weeks in Emmerdale’s history”, with ambitious storytelling filmed across several locations and involving multiple “spectacular” stunts.

The episodes will see malevolent Meena fuelled by overpowering jealousy after suspecting there is more than meets the eye to boyfriend David Metcalfe’s (Matthew Wolfenden) friendship with Victoria Sugden (Isabel Hodgins).

She makes cold-blooded attempts to have everything her own way on the path to a chilling climax to the story.

Emmerdale producer Kate Brooks said: “This is Emmerdale at its most ambitious as we take viewers on an exhilarating journey through a series of showstopping stunts.

“As the twists and turns come thick and fast, viewers will be left on the edge of their seats, and with Meena at the heart of the story it means only one thing; not all our villagers will survive.

“Daring and audacious, this is Emmerdale like you’ve never seen before.”

Emmerdale continues on ITV.

