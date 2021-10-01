Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Lord Sugar: Concerns about fuel shortages ‘just tip of the iceberg’

By Press Association
October 1 2021, 2.56pm
Lord Alan Sugar said: ‘It goes back to Brexit. It is hitting home’ (BBC/PA)
Lord Alan Sugar said: ‘It goes back to Brexit. It is hitting home’ (BBC/PA)

Lord Alan Sugar has warned that continuing concerns about fuel shortages are “just the tip of the iceberg” and businesses will be further affected post-Brexit.

The Apprentice star claimed the shortage of HGV drivers and reports of long queues at the pumps in some parts of the country were the result of leaving the European Union.

He also criticised Michael Gove and Prime Minister Boris Johnson for telling what he described as “lies” in order to gain votes during the 2016 referendum.

Lorry driver shortage
Many filling stations have run dry in some parts of the country (Danny Lawson/PA)

He told the PA news agency: “It goes back to Brexit. It goes back to the lies that we were told by Gove and Johnson to convince the British to vote for Brexit. It has been camouflaged a bit with Covid and now it is hitting home. It is as simple as that. It is hitting home.”

Policing minister Kit Malthouse said on Friday there needed to be an “improvement” in the situation in the coming days and that Boris Johnson was ready to review matters if there was further deterioration.

Lord Sugar suggested that many foreign drivers had returned to their home countries following the deadline for the EU Settlement Scheme at the end of June.

The 74-year-old Amstrad founder, originally from Hackney, east London, added: “They may have gone home because they were worried about catching Covid or something like that, or they may have misunderstood the meaning of Brexit, they may have not wanted to sign up in June.

“This is just the tip of the iceberg I am afraid. The full ramifications of that ridiculous move out of the European Union have yet to hit us.

“I can tell you that small businesses are suffering badly. I have got a series of small businesses. We are having to open up subsidiary companies in Europe, which costs money to do – we can afford to do it – in order for us to trade. But some of the smaller companies can’t do it.”

Lord Sugar is raising money for Great Ormond Street Hospital through the sale of a novelty pen featuring his likeness, which repeats a number of catchphrases including: “I am much better than Donald Trump for sure.”

“Great Ormond Street has been one of my pet charities for 25 years or so and I have donated lots and lots of money to them,” he said.

Lord Sugar said it is a “very big charity and lately they are working on a project for a complete new cancer centre, which is going to cost a load of money, so they need a lot of help at the moment to help raise that money”.

More information is available at https://styltom.co.uk/products/sugarpens.

All £10 from the sale of each pen goes to Great Ormond Street Hospital Charity.

More from The Courier