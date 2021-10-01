Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Entertainment TV & Film

Funeral of Gogglebox star Mary Cook takes place in Bristol

By Press Association
October 1 2021, 6.13pm
Mary Cook and Marina Wingrove (Jude Edginton/Channel 4)
The funeral of Gogglebox star Mary Cook has taken place in Bristol.

The former hospitality worker died in August at the age of 92.

She had starred on the Channel 4 programme since 2016 alongside fellow Bristolian Marina Wingrove.

Cook’s funeral took place at South Bristol Crematorium on Friday.

Her granddaughter Nikki said in a statement: “My nan loved life and certainly wasn’t ready to leave.

“This radiated from her.

“She was a great singer, a great actress and as viewers saw she definitely enjoyed entertaining the nation over the last five years of fame that she had on Gogglebox.

“It was a very beautiful service with so many friends and family, nan would have enjoyed every minute of it.

“It was really special to hear nan’s songs throughout the service, especially her singing My Way, which was my mum and aunt’s favourite song of nan’s.

“My nan was… is… an amazing and inspiring woman who wanted to live forever and she will, of course, as she will live on through us and in our hearts.

“We should all be more like her, full of life, full of fun and full of love.”

Eva, another of Cook’s granddaughters, sang Somewhere Over The Rainbow during the ceremony.

Before being invited to join Gogglebox, Cook and Wingrove became friends at a retirement village more than 10 years ago.

A picture of the pair together featured in the order of service for the funeral.

According to the St Monica Trust retirement home, where Cook and Wingrove lived, they were discovered by a researcher for Gogglebox during a trip to Asda.

The pair were temporarily absent from the programme because of the pandemic but later returned for May’s series finale of the programme.

