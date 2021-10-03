Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Work by pioneering sculptor goes on display to mark Black History Month

By Press Association
October 4 2021, 12.06am Updated: October 4 2021, 8.43am
Edmonia Lewis was a pioneering 19th Century African American artist (Mount Stuart/PA)
A rare sculpture by pioneering 19th Century American artist Edmonia Lewis is going on public display in Scotland to mark Black History Month.

Lewis was the first woman of African and Native American heritage to gain international recognition as an artist.

One of her marble sculptures completed in 1870, titled Bust Of Christ, is going on display in Mount Stuart mansion on the Isle of Bute.

It has been in the aristocratic Bute family’s private collection for many years but was only recently rediscovered by historians and academics.

Lewis achieved international recognition as a neoclassical sculptor between the 1860s and 1890s, working in Rome, Paris and London after leaving the US.

The bust is one of only two of Lewis’ works available to the public in the UK (Mount Stuart/PA)

Mount Stuart’s collections curator Jessica Insley said: “Edmonia Lewis led an extraordinary life that defied the restrictive 19th-century norms of gender, class, race, and artistic practice.

“It is a privilege to be able to share one of the few surviving religious subjects by Lewis with the public, and particularly in a space like the British country house, where the contributions of women artists and under-served groups have traditionally been overlooked.

“It is especially important to put the Bust Of Christ on display now when there is a steady increase in the scholarly attention paid to Edmonia’s work.”

The sculpture, which goes on display from Monday, is one of only two of Lewis’ works which are in public collections in the UK.